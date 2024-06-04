Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Tough Fight Expected Between BJD, BJP- All Eyes on Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result 2024 Live Updates: After the high-stake elections were concluded in 4 phases, now all eyes are on the Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024. The counting of votes starts at 8 AM on June 4, 2024. Odisha simultaneously conducted elections for the state Assembly and the general elections in four phases. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is eyeing for another term and plans to post a solid performance in the general elections. Will BJD win all 21 seats for Lok Sabha? All eyes are on chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result 2024: Check Live Updates