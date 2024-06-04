NationalPolitics

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Tough Fight Expected Between BJD, BJP- All Eyes on Naveen Patnaik

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 54 Less than a minute

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result 2024 Live Updates: After the high-stake elections were concluded in 4 phases, now all eyes are on the Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024. The counting of votes starts at 8 AM on June 4, 2024. Odisha simultaneously conducted elections for the state Assembly and the general elections in four phases. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is eyeing for another term and plans to post a solid performance in the general elections. Will BJD win all 21 seats for Lok Sabha? All eyes are on chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result 2024: Check Live Updates

 


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 54 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Congress Chief Kharge’s Open Letter To Bureaucrats On Results Eve

June 3, 2024

Men of Platinum: Your Playbook for Cricket Game Day Style

June 3, 2024

KIARA ADVANI JOINS POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE AS THEIR BRAND AMBASSADOR

June 3, 2024

Constituency-Wise Winners List Coming Soon

June 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow