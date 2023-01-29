Home

Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das Dies of Bullet Injury, CM Naveen Patnaik Offers Condolences

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injury: Apollo Hospital officials.



Video Of Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das Being Shot Released, Stated To Be In Critical Condition

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das died on Sunday hours after he was shot at by a policeman at point-blank range near a busy square in Odisha’s Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. “On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” said a statement from Apollo Hospital.

The minister had sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot by an assistant sub-inspector in the chest. However, later he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar’s Apollo Hospital for better treatment. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.

ODISHA CM CONDOLES THE DEMISE OF THE MINISTER

CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. In a statement, the CM said I am shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of Minister Sri Naba Das.

The doctors made every possible effort to save his life. But unfortunately, he could not recover, said the cm. He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. He has successfully carried many initiatives in the health department to the benefit of the people, the chief minister added.

As a leader, he was instrumental in strengthening Biju Janata Dal, the CM added. He was a grass root person and was loved and respected by all, cutting across parties and sections of people.

His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha.

The CM has prayed for peace and tranquility of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family members.

Shocking Video Of Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das Being Shot Surfaces on Social Media– VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED

This is extremely Shocking! Odisha’s Health Minister has been SHOT Twice in the chest by Police ASI😱 pic.twitter.com/2y8WT2pvFS — Naseeb Ibrar (@Naseebibrar) January 29, 2023



