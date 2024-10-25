Home

Odisha SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped in Nayagarh forest in front of fiancé, act filmed, video shared on social media

A 21-year-old woman was gang-raped in front of her fiance in a forest in Nayagarh, Odisha. The accused also filmed the act and shared the video on social media.

Representational Image

Odisha rape: In a horrifying incident of sexual violence, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her fiancé, who was held at knife-point and forced to watch, while the unidentified attackers took turns to rape the victim in a forest in Nayagarh district in Odisha. According to the police, the accused filmed the sexual assault and later uploaded the video on social media platforms.

The incident, which took place on October 20, came to light on Friday when the victim and her fiance filed a complaint with the Fatehgarh police station, officials said.

Citing the victim’s complaint, a senior police official said the crime took place when the young woman and her fiance were returning home after visiting Fategarh Ram Temple on the evening of October 20 (Sunday).

The couple were waylaid by three unidentified armed with sharp-edged weapons, who forcibly took them into a nearby forest where they gang-raped the woman in front of her fiance who was held at knife-point,

“Three unknown persons intercepted the two near Pithakhai forest and forcefully took them into the forest and gang raped the woman while threatening her fiance with a knife,” news agency PTI quoted Khandapada Sub-divisional Police Officer Bimal Kumar Barik as saying.

The officer said the accused also filmed the incident on a mobile phone and shared the video on social where it quickly went viral.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified accused, police said, adding that three suspects have been detained and are being interrogated.

“The process to record the statement of the victim is underway. Her medical examination will also be done,” they added.

