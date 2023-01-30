Odisha To Observe 3-day State Mourning, CM Pays Last Respects

live
Stay tuned to this space for all the updates from Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das’s last rites.
Naba Das Last Rites LIVE: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence. The minister died after being shot at by a policeman yesterday. The Odisha government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the departed BJD leader. Both the governor and CM also met the family members of Das and expressed their condolences.
The minister, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm on Sunday allegedly by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.
-
10:09 AM IST
State Honour For Naba Kishore Das
State honour will be given to Odisha Health Minister Naba Das. The national flag will fly at half-mast on the day of death and on the day of funeral. There will be no official entertainment for 3 days from January 29 to January 31 in the entire state: Odisha Govt pic.twitter.com/EvFa03aMw9
— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023
-
9:46 AM IST
The last rites of Naba Kishore Das will be performed at Jharsuguda today, sources close to the family said.
-
9:45 AM IST
As per a circular issued by the State Home Department, three-day state mourning will be observed from January 29 to January 31 in honour of Das and there will be no official entertainment during this period throughout the state.
-
9:43 AM IST
Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal pays homage to Naba Kishore Das at his official residence in Bhubaneswar
Published Date: January 30, 2023 9:42 AM IST
Updated Date: January 30, 2023 9:57 AM IST
