Odisha To Observe 3-day State Mourning, CM Pays Last Respects

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to Naba Kishore Das
Naba Das Last Rites LIVE: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence. The minister died after being shot at by a policeman yesterday. The Odisha government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the departed BJD leader. Both the governor and CM also met the family members of Das and expressed their condolences.

The minister, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm on Sunday allegedly by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Naba Kishore Das

(Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal pays homage to Naba Kishore Das at his official residence in Bhubaneswar)

Stay tuned to this space for all the updates from Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das’s last rites. 




  • 10:09 AM IST


    State Honour For Naba Kishore Das



  • 9:46 AM IST


    The last rites of Naba Kishore Das will be performed at Jharsuguda today, sources close to the family said.



  • 9:45 AM IST


    As per a circular issued by the State Home Department, three-day state mourning will be observed from January 29 to January 31 in honour of Das and there will be no official entertainment during this period throughout the state.



  • 9:43 AM IST


    Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal pays homage to Naba Kishore Das at his official residence in Bhubaneswar







Published Date: January 30, 2023 9:42 AM IST



Updated Date: January 30, 2023 9:57 AM IST





