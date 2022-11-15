Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Officials Break Well With JCB Machine To Rescue Elephant in Andhra Pradesh. Watch

A video of the rescue operation that went viral on social media that shows officials breaking a portion of the brick wall surrounding the well with an excavator.

VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT RESCUE OPERATION IN ANDHRA PRADESH
VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT RESCUE OPERATION IN ANDHRA PRADESH

Trending News: An elephant that fell into a well on Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor was rescued by authorities on Tuesday.

Locals of the area noticed the elephant and informed the forest department and fire brigade. Following this, a joint team of rescue officials reached the area and began the rescue operation.

A video of the rescue operation that went viral on social media that shows officials breaking a portion of the brick wall surrounding the well with an excavator and making a way for the elephant to get out. The elephant finally manages to climb out of the well after a clear passage is made for him.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT RESCUE OPERATION IN ANDHRA PRADESH HERE:

A huge amount of people including local villagers could be seen gathered around the well to catch the glimpse of the elephant’s rescue.

The animal could later be seen coming out of the well on its own and going back into the forest.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 6:07 PM IST





Source link

