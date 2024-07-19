Ohmium expands operations in India with launch of new PEM Electrolyzer Gigafactory

Ohmium International (“Ohmium”), a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, has announced the official launch of its new gigafactory in Doddaballapura, just outside of Bengaluru, India. Covering close to 14,000 square meters of production space, the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is ramping up to ship 2 gigawatts (GW) of fully assembled and tested electrolyzer systems to meet the demands of Ohmium’s global project pipeline.

“The ribbon cutting at our new gigafactory marks a major milestone for Ohmium and enables us to deliver green hydrogen solutions to our growing pipeline of customers across India and around the world,” said Arne Ballantine, Ohmium CEO. “2GW of electrolyzers can abate four million tons of CO2 per year – equivalent to the CO2 captured by 180 million trees. And for us it’s just the beginning.”

The new gigafactory is Ohmium’s second manufacturing facility in India, and its first to bring together key manufacturing, assembly, quality assurance, testing, warehouse and shipping facilities under one roof.



“Ohmium’s unique hyper modular PEM electrolyzers are designed for mass production and easy assembly,” explained Ashwin Varma, Ohmium COO. “By implementing the best practices of standardized, high quality and efficient manufacturing, we can build systems that achieve superior performance at a very competitive cost. With this standardized approach, our factory production can scale up quickly to meet growing demand, with additional cost savings as capacity expands.”

The new gigafactory represents a major USD investment in local real estate, equipment and talent and is part of Ohmium’s consistent and growing track record of PEM electrolyzer leadership in India – including Ohmium’s historic 400 megawatt (MW) deal with NTPC in 2023, its strategic partnership with Tata Projects in 2024, and its selection for the Ministry of Renewable Energy’s first round of Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Incentives.



Ohmium’s research engagements with India’s CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) and IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) enable the rapid transfer of innovation into production to meet the growing demand for green hydrogen projects in India and around the world.