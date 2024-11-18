Okayti Tea Estate Completes Enchanting Moonlight Plucking in Darjeeling’s Iconic Tea Gardens

Okayti Tea Estate, nestled in the serene Mirik Valley of Darjeeling, completed its annual Moonlight Plucking on November 16th under the luminous full moon, capturing the spirit and essence of Darjeeling in every leaf. This rare and celebrated tradition honors Okayti’s commitment to sustainable, artisanal tea production, with experienced pluckers carefully gathering tender leaves in the stillness of night to create a tea that embodies the tranquility of Darjeeling.

Okayti Tea Estate completes its moonlight plucking, with skilled tea pluckers carefully harvesting the finest leaves for Darjeeling’s premium teas

More than a harvest, Moonlight Plucking at Okayti has become a cultural celebration for the entire estate community. Pluckers and their families gather under the full moon, honoring their heritage and craft with shared pride and camaraderie. This collective spirit infuses each leaf, adding a unique richness that makes the Moonlight Harvest truly special.

In Okaytis lush, 1,600-acre estate, which rises to altitudes of 6,200 feet, Moonlight Plucking is a legacy of tradition where the unique atmospheric conditions of a full moon night are believed to influence the tea’s flavor. These handpicked leaves, when processed, result in an exclusive batch that is aromatic, rich in antioxidants and imbued with delicate, nuanced flavors that are hard to find in conventionally harvested teas.

“This Moonlight Plucking symbolizes the future we envision for Darjeeling tea-one rooted in tradition yet pioneering in quality and sustainability,” said Rajeev Baid, MD of Okayti Teas. “As global tastes evolve, we see increasing demand for limited-edition, artisanal teas that tell a story. This year’s Moonlight Harvest is part of our ongoing journey to showcase Darjeeling’s natural beauty and distinct terroir, but also to lead by example in promoting sustainable practices and honoring heritage. As we look ahead, we’re committed to innovating with traditional methods like this and preserving the intrinsic value of authentic Darjeeling tea.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Okaytis Moonlight Harvest tea, expected to be released soon, will be available in limited quantities, offering connoisseurs a rare sensory experience. The tea is set apart by its smoother, refined flavor profile and unique fragrance-a direct result of the nocturnal plucking process that encapsulates the calm essence of the moonlit hills.

In addition to the estate’s efforts, Okayti believes that the future of the tea industry lies in a dual commitment to quality and sustainability. This includes transparent practices, organic cultivation, and dedication to preserving the ecosystem that gives Darjeeling tea its unique character. As tea consumers globally become more discerning, Okayti is poised to take Darjeeling’s reputation forward, promoting the area’s unique practices and supporting its hardworking tea community.

With its limited-edition Moonlight Harvest and plans to expand its range of exclusive offerings, Okayti Tea Estate is not only preserving Darjeeling’s legacy but also setting a standard for innovation and sustainable production that can benefit the region for generations to come.

For more information on Okayti and its dedication to sustainable tea cultivation, please visit www.okaytitea.com

About Okayti Tea Estate

Okayti Tea Estate is a pioneering producer of organic, single-estate Darjeeling teas that are appreciated worldwide. Situated in Darjeeling’s renowned tea region, Okayti combines tradition with a forward-thinking approach to sustainability, elevating the reputation of Darjeeling tea through unmatched quality, eco-friendly practices, and an enduring respect for the natural world.