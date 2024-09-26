Okayti Tea Unveils New Factory Outlet at Bagdogra Airport, Expanding its Legacy of Organic Darjeeling Teas

Okayti Tea, a legendary name in organic, single-estate Darjeeling tea, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest factory outlet at Bagdogra Airport, West Bengal. The inauguration was led by Mr. M. D. Arif, A.P.D. Airport Director, Bagdogra, marking a significant milestone in Okaytis journey of making its world-renowned teas more accessible to a global audience, and offering travelers a chance to take home the freshest teas directly from the heart of Darjeeling.

Mr. M. D. Arif, A.P.D. Airport Director, Bagdogra and Rajeev Baid, Managing Director ok Okayti, Inaugurating the Okayti Garden Outlet at Bagdogra Airport

Since acquiring Okayti Tea four years ago, the brand has scaled new heights, transforming into a modern icon while staying rooted in its 150-year-old heritage. In this time, Okayti has expanded its presence through flagship stores across the country, while also creating the unique Okayti Tea Tour, an immersive experience for tea and travel enthusiasts to explore the world of Darjeeling teas right at their source.

A Taste of Darjeeling’s Finest at Bagdogra Airport

With the opening of the factory outlet at Bagdogra Airport, Okayti is bringing its premium, organic Darjeeling teas closer to travelers. The new outlet will offer an array of carefully curated teas-from the beloved classic Darjeeling black tea to unique blends like floral, masala, and green teas. Each tea reflects the estate’s dedication to producing high-quality, organic, single-estate teas steeped in tradition.

“Opening this outlet is an exciting next step in our journey to make Okayti’s finest teas more accessible. Bagdogra Airport, being the gateway to Darjeeling, is the perfect spot to introduce travelers to the authentic flavors of Darjeeling’s most exquisite teas,” said Rajeev Baid, Managing Director at Okayti Tea. “In the last four years, we’ve taken the Okayti brand to new heights-expanding our retail footprint and introducing the Okayti Tea Tour for tea lovers.”

The Okayti Tea Tour: An Experience for Enthusiasts

One of the most exciting initiatives born from the brand’s evolution is the Okayti Tea Tour. This immersive experience invites tea enthusiasts and travelers alike to visit the historic Okayti Tea Estate, located in the lush hills of Mirik, Darjeeling. Participants are guided through the tea-making process, from plucking to processing, and can witness firsthand how Okaytis organic teas are crafted. Visitors are also treated to exclusive tea-tasting sessions, savoring fresh brews directly from the estate, surrounded by the breathtaking views of Darjeeling’s tea gardens.

The tour reflects Okayti’s commitment to not just selling premium tea but offering a deeper connection to the tea culture that has defined the region for over a century. Through the Okayti Tea Tour, visitors can embrace the history, craftsmanship, and the art of making tea in a way that transcends a mere product and becomes an experience of heritage and taste.

A Heritage of Excellence

Okayti Tea, with its origins dating back to 1888, is celebrated worldwide for producing some of the finest organic Darjeeling teas. The estate, which spans over 1,600 acres at elevations ranging from 4,000 to 6,200 feet, is known for crafting teas that reflect the unique terroir of the region. In the past four years, Okayti has not only expanded its footprint with flagship stores but also enhanced its offerings, blending tradition with innovation to cater to tea lovers globally.

An Enhanced Traveler Experience

With this latest outlet at Bagdogra Airport, travelers will now have the opportunity to experience the finest teas of Darjeeling before they even reach the hills. Whether for personal enjoyment or to take home as a gift, this new location ensures that Okayti’s world-class teas are available at a key transit point for tea enthusiasts and explorers alike.

About Okayti Tea

Founded in 1888, Okayti Tea Estate has long been a symbol of premium organic Darjeeling tea. Known for its expansive estate and meticulous tea production methods, Okayti’s teas have earned a loyal following among tea connoisseurs worldwide. With a heritage of over 150 years, the estate remains committed to producing sustainable, high-quality teas, elevating the reputation of Darjeeling tea globally.