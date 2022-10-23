Sunday, October 23, 2022
Ola Is A Hardworking Company Not Here to Have Nice Easy Time Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

New Delhi: Amid reports of a ‘hostile’ work culture in the company, Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Group founder and Chief Executive officer, in a stern message has said that the company is not here for people to have a ‘nice easy time. “We’re a very hardworking company…we’re not here to build a me-too product or company. We’re not here to have a nice easy time, obviously, all those things will happen. But we will follow our dreams, as well as our mission,” said Aggarwal, according to Mint.Also Read – Uber Brings Electric Cab Rides To Delhi-NCR: Will Taxi Fares Be Less Or More?

Ola is for ‘aspirational’ and ‘ambitious’ people, and for those who want to leave behind a legacy by being a part of the electric vehicle revolution in the country, the OLA CEO added. Also Read – Ola CEO Used Punjabi Epithets With Staff, Tore Presentations In Anger, Punished Employees: Report

Hostile Work Culture:

Earlier reports had suggested that the Ola employees have spoken about Bhavish Aggarwal’s ruthless, aggressive and unsparing behaviour at work, which they say has upset board members and alienated staff. Also Read – Actor Manava Naik Alleges Cab Driver Threatened Her, Mumbai Police Takes Action: ‘Rukh tereko dikhata hoo’

In an interview with the news agency Bloomberg, numerous present and former Ola employees, who chose to remain anonymous, said that the workplace culture inside Ola Electric has turned hostile over the past couple of years.

The former and current employees of Ola claim that in meetings CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tore up presentation papers and meetings were cut short because he would get angry about either sentence constructions or the quality of the paper itself.





Source link

Previous articlePBA: San Miguel snaps skid, beats NLEX
