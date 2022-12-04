Sunday, December 4, 2022
HomeNationalOld Video Of Bill Gates Dancing At Microsoft Windows Launch Party Goes...
National

Old Video Of Bill Gates Dancing At Microsoft Windows Launch Party Goes Viral. Watch

admin
By admin
0
63


Trending News: Microsoft co-founder and one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates is a famous personality. After retiring from Microsoft, he has given his life for philanthropy work as Bill and

Old Video Of Bill Gates Dancing At Microsoft Windows Launch Party Goes Viral. Watch

Trending News: Microsoft co-founder and one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates is a famous personality. After retiring from Microsoft, he has given his life for philanthropy work as Bill and Melinda Gates foundation is one of the biggest philanthropic organisations in the world now.

The internet is buzzing about Bill Gates but not for his philanthropy, but for an old video that has resurfaced where he can be seen dancing at the Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995. The video has gone viral with over 6.7 million views and has stirred a lot of reactions from netizens. Bill Gates could be seen in the video partying, singing, and grooving on the stage.

The video was shared by Lost in History Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch party.’ The video has so far received over 7k likes, 900 retweets, and 6.6m views.

One user replied over the tweet and said that that’s how any launch should be like, a celebration of the efforts of the company instead of some bland graphical solo presentation. Bill, the typical ‘nerd’ guy.

Another user took a dig and said if he would see next time this kind of cinge type of dance party, he is going to invest in whatever they’re selling.

Another Twitter user said on this historic evening, cringe was invented.

Topics




Published Date: December 4, 2022 12:00 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
NBA: Bucks manage win over Hornets without top 3 scorers
Next article
ECB Will Only Accept Really Lucrative Offers For The Hundred, Indicates Chairman Richard Thompson
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
63
Previous article
NBA: Bucks manage win over Hornets without top 3 scorers
Next article
ECB Will Only Accept Really Lucrative Offers For The Hundred, Indicates Chairman Richard Thompson
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677