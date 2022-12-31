Old Video of Cristiano Ronaldo Goes VIRAL Mocking Xavi of Playing in Qatar After Al Nassr Transfer

Soon after the transfer, an old video of Ronaldo has gone viral on social media as the 37-year old mocked current Barcelona coach Xavi for playing in Qatar.

New Delhi: The biggest news in the footballing world is that Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday as the Portuguese legendary footballer ends his playing time in Europe after 20 long years.

The transfer was Ronaldo’s 5th club in his illustrious career as the 5-time Ballon D’or look to imprint his mark in Asia as well.

Soon after the transfer, an old video of Ronaldo has gone viral on social media as the 37-year old mocked current Barcelona coach Xavi for playing in Qatar.

‘Why would I care about what Xavi says? Xavi plays in Qatar, or he used to, I don’t know. He has no relevance. What do you want me to tell you?’, CR7 said in the viral video.

Throwback to Ronaldo joking about Xavi playing in Qatar. Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/YfsudBXvbs — ⚡️ (@FCBFadi10) December 30, 2022

Xavi back then was plying his trade for Qatari club Al Sadd and he made his personal comment on the Messi-Ronaldo debate, where he favoured his former teammate Lionel Messi. So when the journalist asked Cristiano to react on it, he slammed the 2010 World Cup winner for playing in Qatar and now fate has also brought him to Asia.

Reacting to the video, few fans had their say as well.

200 million per season at age 37. He must be really sad. — Abilio (@AJSMartinho65) December 30, 2022

By his own words since Xavi was irrelevant there, he is now irrelevant himself so the case is closed. Funny how Xavi is back coaching a huge team. Can we finally stop giving this man child attention? — Leo Martin (@JayA_CTO) December 30, 2022

Life humbles a man in many ways. — Ashita no Joe (@Venom47773219) December 30, 2022

One of the successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr has won the title in country’s top flight nine times. Their last title-winning campaign came in 2019.

As per Italian Journalist and Transfer Market expert Fabrizio Romano, the length of the contract is till June 2025 with a salary close to €200m per year, with commercial deals included.



