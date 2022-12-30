Old Video of Diego Maradona and Pele Playing Headers Go VIRAL

The viral video from 2005 which as been all over the social space, both can be seen playing a good game of head tennis.
New Delhi: An old video of Diego Maradona and Pele is doing the rounds on social media, where two of the greatest players in the history of football playing headers on Live TV.
Brazilian legend Pele passed away at the age of 82 after losing the battle with cancer, leaving the entire fraternity into state of mourning. Just two years ago, Argentina legend and his greatest rival Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60.
Now the viral video from 2005 which as been all over the social space, both can be seen playing a good game of head tennis, which reminds us of the tweet, Pele wrote for Maradona back in 2020.
“One day, I hope we can play football together in the sky”, Pele expressed right after the great Maradona’s demise.
I just came across this beautiful video of Maradona and Pele.
I’m pretty sure Maradona says “My dream is to head the ball with you.”
Legends. pic.twitter.com/31jS0fY4ic
— Albert Vartanian (@AlbertVartanian) December 21, 2022
In the video we can see Maradona telling Pele that his dream is to head the ball with the Brazilian great and the former Santos man didn’t waste any time and took his position for the game.
Pele also keeps on asking him “when are we going to stop?”, “Are we staying the whole night?”
This video will surely bring tears to the eyes of the football fanatics as two of the greatest ever is now plying their trade in heaven and for sure mesmerizing even the Gods there as well.
Published Date: December 30, 2022 3:39 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
PM Modi Inaugurates Joka-Taratala Kolkata Metro Line Today. Check Fare, Time, Route
[ad_1] PM Modi inaugurated Kolkata's Purple line Joka-Taratala metro via video-conferencing Kolkata: A metro train runs on the newly inaugurated...
Goldman Sachs May Announce More Layoffs In January 2023. Check Details Here
[ad_1] The boss of Goldman Sachs has reportedly informed employees that he may announce layoffs in January 2023. Goldman Sachs...
UGC NET June 2023 Cycle Exam Dates Released; Check Details Here
[ad_1] UGC NET 2023 Registration at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Earlier today, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to confirm the...
BTS V Birthday Special ARMY Across The Globe Celebrates K Pop Singers Birthday Check Reactions
[ad_1] BTS' V Birthday Special: ARMY across the globe is celebrating the K-Pop singer's birthday. - Check reactions. BTS' V...
India’s 5G Smartphone Shipments To Cross 4G Shipments In 2023: Report
[ad_1] Counterpoint also said that the 5G handset share in the lower-price band (less than ₹20,000) is expected to surge...
Russia Launched 69 Missiles In One Of The Largest Bombardments So Far, Claims Ukraine Military
[ad_1] Ukraine's military said 69 missiles were launched, with air defences intercepting 54 of them. Emergency workers remove debris of...
Average Rating