WATCH: Old Video of Diego Maradona and Pele Playing Headers Go VIRAL.

New Delhi: An old video of Diego Maradona and Pele is doing the rounds on social media, where two of the greatest players in the history of football playing headers on Live TV.

Brazilian legend Pele passed away at the age of 82 after losing the battle with cancer, leaving the entire fraternity into state of mourning. Just two years ago, Argentina legend and his greatest rival Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60.

Now the viral video from 2005 which as been all over the social space, both can be seen playing a good game of head tennis, which reminds us of the tweet, Pele wrote for Maradona back in 2020.

“One day, I hope we can play football together in the sky”, Pele expressed right after the great Maradona’s demise.

I just came across this beautiful video of Maradona and Pele. I’m pretty sure Maradona says “My dream is to head the ball with you.” Legends. pic.twitter.com/31jS0fY4ic — Albert Vartanian (@AlbertVartanian) December 21, 2022

In the video we can see Maradona telling Pele that his dream is to head the ball with the Brazilian great and the former Santos man didn’t waste any time and took his position for the game.

Pele also keeps on asking him “when are we going to stop?”, “Are we staying the whole night?”

This video will surely bring tears to the eyes of the football fanatics as two of the greatest ever is now plying their trade in heaven and for sure mesmerizing even the Gods there as well.



