Old Wedding Invitation From 1933 Surprises Internet; Check Post Here

Viral Video: The wedding season has begun! While outfits and playlists are being finalised, there is one other detail that has caught social media’s attention — wedding invitations! The idea of a unique wedding card is not new, but there have been some rather creative invites making the rounds on social media. Some are new, while others make a comeback every wedding season.

Some of us have seen our parents’ wedding invitations, but have you ever wondered what your grandparents’ wedding invitations looked like? An 89-year-old wedding invitation letter written in Urdu has gone viral on the internet. The wedding card was shared on the Microblogging site Twitter by a user named Sonal Battla. “My grandparents’ wedding invitation circa #1933 #Delhi, reads the caption alongside the video.

The photograph of the card shows an old, coffee-brown shaded card with Urdu calligraphy. The person is writing the letter to invite for his son’s wedding scheduled on April 23, 1933. “I praise and pay gratitude to Prophet Muhammad. Respected Sir, Peace be upon You I am thankful to Almighty Allah for this blessed time. Wedding of my son, Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf is scheduled on 23 April 1933/27 Zil-Hajj 1351 on Sunday,” reads the card.

It is also stated that the bride’s residence is in Kishan Ganj. “I invite you to come to my house situated at Street Qasim Jaan, and then accompany us to the house of Bride situated in Kishan Ganj Locality, to become part of Nikkah (Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad) and eat a meal. Walima is on 24 April 1933 / 28 Zil-Hajj 1351.Come to my house at 10 am and become part of Walima and make me thankful to you,” the card further reads.

It is also stated that the bride's residence is in Kishan Ganj. "I invite you to come to my house situated at Street Qasim Jaan, and then accompany us to the house of Bride situated in Kishan Ganj Locality, to become part of Nikkah (Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad) and eat a meal. Walima is on 24 April 1933 / 28 Zil-Hajj 1351.Come to my house at 10 am and become part of Walima and make me thankful to you," the card further reads.




