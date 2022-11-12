‘Oligopoly On Information’ Will Be Disrupted, Says Elon Musk As He Criticises ‘Media Elite’

In another tweet, he said that though the “mainstream media will still thrive but increased competition from citizens will cause them to be more accurate, as their oligopoly on information is disrupted.”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 4, 2022, a phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background, in Washington, DC. Twitter said it will start laying off employees on November 4, 2022, as the new billionaire owner Elon Musk moves quickly after his big takeover to make the messaging platform financially sound. (OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

Twitter Updates: Elon Musk, the Twitter CEO on Friday took to the microblogging site to criticise what he termed as the “media elite” and said that the increased competition from citizen journalism will lead the mainstream media’s “oligopoly on information” to be disrupted. Elon Musk shared a couple of tweets that reflected his thoughts on the current state of journalism. In the first tweet, Musk spoke about Twitter’s goal of elevating citizen journalism as he wrote, “As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happening.”

As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happening — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

Mainstream media will still thrive, but increased competition from citizens will cause them to be more accurate, as their oligopoly on information is disrupted — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

From the looks of it, it seems that Chief Twit wanted to imply that mainstream media’s need to check information accuracy has increased as there has been a rise of citizen journalism in recent years due to social media platforms.

Meanwhile, since completing the Twitter deal, Musk has made a flurry of decisions impacting the working of Twitter that has millions of daily active users. These include mass layoffs, USD 7.99 per month subscription for the blue tick verification, and strict rules for the remaining employees.



