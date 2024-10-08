Home

News

Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE updates: Olympian takes on BJP’s Yogesh Bairagi, who is winning?

Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE updates: All updates on the BJP vs Congress battle in one of the greatest rivalries of the state will be shared here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Vinesh Phogat File image

Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: In a fierce political battle in the Haryana Assembly elections 224, Olympian Vinesh Phogat is up against former Army captain Yogesh Bairagi for the Julana seat in Haryana. Olympian Vinesh Phogat was announced as the Congress candidate from Julana after she gained huge popularity when as she was disqualified before the final bout of Paris Olympics 2024. The seat of Julana was under the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from 2009 to 2019. Also, the last time Congress was able to win from this seat was in 2005. Therefore, it’s going to be one of the biggest battles of Haryana.

Vinesh Phogat told news agency ANI, “Vote for the party that works for rights of women, you all know which party I am speaking of…People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others











