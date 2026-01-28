Olympus’ Newest Needle for Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy is Designed to Offer Precision Sampling When Access Matters Most

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.

Jan. 28, 2026



Olympus Corp. of the Americas announced the U.S. launch of the SecureFlex™ FNB needle, a single-use fine needle biopsy device used in ultrasound-guided tissue sampling for the diagnosis of diseases such as pancreatic cancer



Nitinol construction* which can prevent needle deformation in tortuous anatomy and maintains straightness even after multiple passes 1

Multi-layer sheath design for effortless handling to allow for smooth operation 2

Houndstooth-pattered dimpling for enhanced ultrasound visibility.2