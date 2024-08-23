Home

J-K Assembly Elections: Omar Abdullah Says ‘Consenus Reached On Most Of Seats’

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah announced on Friday that they have reached a consensus on most of the seats for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

It comes a day after the National Conference and Congress announced a tie-up for all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The alliance was confirmed by the former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah said they will hold another round of discussions on August 23 before announcing their list of candidates.

“We have reached a consensus on most of the seats. We are adamant on some seats and regional Congress leaders are adamant on some seats. Today we will discuss again and try to bring the remaining seats within the alliance limit and announce our candidates…,” Omar Abdulla told reporters.

The former Chief Minister was addressing the media, discussing the upcoming alliance with the Congress and the details of the seat distribution.

On the National Conference supporting CPI (M) in Kulgam, he said, “Such a decision has not been made yet. When the final list is ready, and our President Farooq Sahab approves it, everything will be out in the open before you. I can’t give details about each seat here, ” he said. The pre-poll alliance was announced following a meeting of Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi with NC patron Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday.

The Congress and the NC had fought the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with each other. The National Conference won two seats – Anantnag and Srinagar. The Congress could not win any seat.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.

The Election Commission has issued notification for the first phase of assembly seats for 24 seats. This is the first assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 (ANI).











