Omar Abdullah Says No purpose Was Served By Executing Afzal Guru; BJP Hits Back, Says ‘Siding With A Terrorist’

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also slammed Omar Abdullah’s remarks pertaining to hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and said National Conference leader had made remarks which are “anti-country” and against the verdict of Supreme Court.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that Afzal Guru’s execution did not serve any purpose. Abdullah’s remarks came ahead of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. His statements drew a flak from BJP leaders who questioned Abdullah, saying that the NC leader wants support from terrorists.

Earlier, regarding the execution of Afzal Guru, Omar Abdullah clarified that the Jammu and Kashmir government had no involvement in the process. He stated that if state approval had been required, it would not have been granted.

“The unfortunate thing was that the J-K government had nothing to do with Afzal Guru’s execution. Otherwise, you would have had to do it with the permission of the state government, which I can tell you in no uncertain terms would not have been forthcoming. We wouldn’t have done it. I don’t believe that any purpose was served by executing him,” Abdullah said.

Former Deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, “After all, what does Omar Abdullah want to solve? If anti-national elements who hatched a conspiracy against India are given the death penalty, why do they object to this? They want to create a situation by taking support from terrorists. They are taking support from terrorists; that is why he is speaking such language.”

