Omar Abdullah to become new Jammu and Kashmir CM

Omar Abdullah’s father and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that people have given their mandate in the Assembly polls and that Omar Abdullah will become the next chief minister of the Union Territory.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is jubilant after witnessing triumph in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024. Abdullah thanked people for their support. Abdulla won from Budgam constituency. He defeated PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by 18485 votes.

While talking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said, ” Entire result hasn’t come yet, we will talk about this after that. The way NC has got victory, we are thankful to the voters. People have supported us more than our expectations. Now our efforts will be to prove that we are worth these votes.”

The National Conference was leading with 42 seats at the time of this report filing. The National Conference has all reasons to celebrate as the party is making its comeback after a gap of over nine years.

Omar Abdullah, 54, was chief minister between 2009 and 2015 for two terms. He is poised to take the charge of the state in alliance with Congress. After the abrogation of Article 370, Abdullah’s party had highlighted the issue of Article 370 during the campaign.

“People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don’t accept the decision that was taken on August 5…Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister,” the senior Abdullah told reporters.

