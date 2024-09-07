Home

‘Our Party’s Manifesto Is More On Governance And Development’, Avers Omar Abdullah Viz Article 370

Abdullah said his party’s manifesto is more on “governance and related to development”.

Budgam, Sep 05 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate for Ganderbal constituency, Omar Abdullah addresses party supporters after filing his second nomination papers from Budgam assembly seat for the upcoming J&K assembly elections, at Beerwah in Budgam on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and the vice president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah has reiterated his stand on Article 370 as he said that “it is not something that they will surrender, and it’s a long struggle as it is part of his party’s political ideology”.

Abdullah, in an interview with the news agency ANI, said that it took the BJP decades to revoke Article 370.

“Article 370 and the special status of J&K are part of the National Conference’s ideology. It’s not something that we will surrender. But it’s not something that this assembly will be able to do. A couple of government changes will be needed at the centre before we even begin to address this issue. It took the BJP decades to do this, and we are not foolish to think that we will be able to undo it in 5 years. It’s a long struggle. It’s an issue that we believe is important to keep alive,” he said.

Abdullah drew attention to the fact that his party’s manifesto is more on “governance and related to development”.

“It is not the only issue on which we are fighting the elections. It’s important to remember that our manifesto talks about these political issues in only two paragraphs. Our entire manifesto is governance and development related. It talks about jobs, social welfare schemes, electricity, water, and free education,” said Omar Abdullah.

He also said that nobody could believe that the BJP would be in a position to do anything on Article 370 after having only 2 MPs in the Parliament in 1984, adding that the things changed and it took decades for them to reach there.

“It’s a long fight. When BJP was reduced to 2 MPs in the Parliament (in 1984), did anyone believe that they would be in a position to do anything on Article 370 or the Ram Mandir? But things changed and it took decades to reach there,” Omar added.

“A court decision does not close the chapter. Court decisions can be changed. That being said, this issue cannot be resolved in the life of this assembly. This assembly is about giving us the assembly and the state that we want and start putting into play corrections for what was done over the last 4-5 years,” he averred.

