Home

News

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Omar, Mehbooba Concede Defeat From Baramulla, Anantnag Seats

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Result: As per latest data published by the Election Commission, Omar Abdullah is trailing by 1,60,082 votes to jailed former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is leading in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo: India.com/ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday conceded defeat to their closest rivals in Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, as both former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers were trailing by a large margin when latest trends came in.

As per latest data published by the Election Commission, Omar Abdullah is trailing by 1,60,082 votes to jailed former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is leading in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat with 3,54,679 votes, while the National Conference (NC) vice president has received 1,94,597 votes.

Separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajad Ghani Lone- another strong contender for the Baramulla seat, stands at third place with just over 1.2 lakh votes, the data revealed.

“I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir,” Abdullah said in a post on X on Tuesday afternoon even as counting was still underway.

He said the voters have spoken and in a democracy that is all that matters.

“I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters,” Abdullah said.

Former chief minister Mufti also conceded defeat from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

“Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & wont deter us from our path,” the PDP chief said in a post on X.

National Conference Gujjar leader Mian Altaf is leading from the seat by over 2.29 lakh votes, according to the latest EC figures.

Abdullah also congratulated his party colleagues Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Mian Altaf who are leading by huge margins from Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats respectively.

“To my @JKNC_ colleagues @RuhullahMehdi & Mian Altaf Sb my heartfelt congratulations. I’m sorry I won’t be joining them in the Lok Sabha but I’m sure both of them will do an amazing job representing the people of J&K,” Abdullah said in his post.

(With PTI inputs)







