Omaxe Celebrates its 35th Foundation Day

Omaxe Ltd., one of Indias leading real estate companies, stormed into its 35th year and celebrated its foundation day on September 4, 2022, at its corporate headquarters in New Delhi with the entire family. The celebration began with thanking god through a havan ceremony where people from the senior management along with other team members joined in and extended their gratitude to the almighty god.

Omaxe team performing havan during the 35th Foundation Day

The Foundation Day event became a double celebration as it also marks the birthday of Mr. Rohtas Goel, the Founder and Chairman of the Omaxe Group. Extending warm wishes to their visionary leader, the Omaxe team also had a cake-cutting ceremony.

Since its inception in 1987, Omaxe Ltd. has scripted a remarkable success saga. The vision and tireless efforts of Mr. Rohtas Goel have made Omaxe a name to reckon with in the Indian real estate sector. Under his leadership, the company has grown steadily through the creation of urban landmarks across the country and continues to deliver on trust, progress, space, and promises. Many of the companys real estate projects have pioneered a trend and have become cherished addresses and homes for millions of people.

Cake cutting ceremony

Mr. Goel founded Omaxe to engage in the business of construction and contracting. In 2001, the company diversified into the real estate sector and became listed on both BSE and NSE. After three decades of hard work and determination, the first-generation entrepreneur has led the company from its humble beginnings as a construction contracting firm to be among the Fortune India Next 500 companies. This achievement alone speaks volumes about the visionarys grit.

With a presence in 28 cities across eight Indian states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, the Omaxe Group has been making waves in the countrys real estate sector. Aside from shopping malls, hotels, SCOs, hi-tech towns, group housing projects, Integrated Townships, and many others, it offers a diversified product portfolio.

Under the leadership of Mr. Rohtas Goel, Omaxe has delivered a 12.01 million square meter area to date. With his unwavering dedication, the company has been bestowed with more than 50 prestigious awards for a wide variety of projects across categories. Omaxe strives to continue its journey to learn and excel by innovating itself in new ways and introducing premium next-gen living spaces over the next few years.

About Omaxe

