‘Ominous warning’ for Australia, Ricky Ponting believes this Indian batter ‘back to his absolute best’

Ricky Ponting has expressed his confidence in India’s batting prowess ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023. While the spotlight often falls on India’s star players, the Former Australian skipper believes that the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and the promising Shubman Gill hold the key to India’s success in the crucial encounter, not to forget Virat Kohli.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)