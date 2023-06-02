‘Ominous warning’ for Australia, Ricky Ponting believes this Indian batter ‘back to his absolute best’

Ricky Ponting has expressed his confidence in India’s batting prowess ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023. While the spotlight often falls on India’s star players, the Former Australian skipper believes that the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and the promising Shubman Gill hold the key to India’s success in the crucial encounter, not to forget Virat Kohli.

Pujara, known for his resilience at the crease, has an impressive track record against Australia. Having amassed more Test runs and centuries against the Aussies than any other team, Ponting believes Pujara’s experience and ability to perform under pressure will be invaluable for India’s chances.

The dependable No.3 batsman has already amassed over 2000 runs and five centuries in his 24 Tests against Australia, making him a formidable opponent.

While Pujara’s contributions are well-known, Ponting also highlighted the potential impact of the young opener Shubman Gill. After showcasing his talent with a brilliant century in the recent Test series against Australia, the 23-year-old has the opportunity to make his mark on the grand stage of the WTC Final. Ponting commended Gill’s flair and confidence, noting his impressive footwork and his ability to play the pull shot against fast bowlers, a skill that could prove vital against the Australian attack.

On the other hand, Ponting acknowledged the return to form of Virat Kohli, who recently showcased his brilliance with a commanding 186-run innings during the Test series against Australia. With Kohli finding his rhythm again, Ponting believes this is a warning sign for the Australians.

“They (Australia) also know that Virat over the last few weeks is probably just about back to his absolute best, albeit in T20 cricket. He (Virat) told me that the feeling he’s getting right now is that he’s almost back to his best, and that’s an ominous warning for the Australians going into a one-off game,” Ponting told ICC.

As the teams gear up for the one-off clash, Ponting emphasised that the Australian camp would be well aware of the threat posed by Pujara, Kohli and Gill. Their performances will be crucial in determining the outcome of the match, especially as India aim to secure the prestigious World Test Championship title.

The WTC Final 2023 will be played between India and Australia at The Oval in London. The match will start on June 7 at 3 PM (India time).

Updated: 01 Jun 2023, 12:51 PM IST

