OMRON Healthcare India Awards Scholarships to 200 Girl Students

OMRON Healthcare India has awarded scholarships to 200 female students nationwide through its OMRON Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25 program. This initiative, executed through Indias leading scholarship & mentorship platform, Buddy4Study, aims to help girl students in grades 9 to 12, move closer to their academic goals.

In line with their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), OMRON Healthcare India developed an Education Scholarship Program specifically to support girl students in India studying in high school. According to data collected by the Indian Ministry of Education, there are 13.79 crore boys enrolled in schools, compared to 12.73 crore girls. This indicates that girls constitute 48 percent of the school population. At preschool and kindergarten levels, girls make up only 46.8 percent. This number rises to 47.8 percent in primary school and peaks at 48.3 percent in upper primary or elementary school (Classes 6 to 8). However, the gap widens at the secondary school level (Classes 9 and 10), with only 47.9 percent of enrolled children being girls. (Source)

Talking about the initiative, Tetsuya Yamada, Managing Director of OMRON Healthcare India, said, “Education is one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and communities. By offering scholarships to girl students, we are not just supporting them in pursuing their dreams; we are encouraging them to become agents of positive change. OMRON is honoured to be a part of the journey of the future women leaders of our country.“

The selection process for the scholarships, which was established and supported by the team of Buddy4Study, involved an evaluation based on academic performance, socio-economic background, and students’ aspirations.

Mr Ashutosh Burnwal, CEO & Founder, Buddy4Study said, “We are privileged to partner with OMRON Healthcare India on this transformative initiative. By investing in girls education, we are not only empowering individuals but also laying the foundation for a more equitable and prosperous society. The inspiring stories of the scholars supported by OMRON Healthcare India highlight the immense potential that exists among girls across India, even when faced with adversity. Through this collaboration, we aim to break down barriers to education, ensuring every girl has the opportunity to reach her full potential. Together, we are driving meaningful change and unlocking the limitless potential of these bright young minds.”

Each student is awarded a scholarship of INR 20,000, thoughtfully designed to make a significant contribution towards essential educational expenses. The student has the flexibility to allocate the amount towards any aspect of her education, such as tuition fees, accommodation, meals, travel, study materials, devices, internet data, or medical insurance, providing comprehensive support throughout her academic journey.

Rishika Gupta, a class 9 student and recipient of the Scholarship from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh said, “My mother and I have faced many challenges together since my parents separated in 2014. Now in Class 9, I dream of becoming a Software Engineer, and my mother, my hero, supports me in every way, even sacrificing her own needs to pay for my education.” Rishika wishes to use this scholarship in her coaching classes, which will help her to fulfil her dream of being a software engineer.

The awarded recipients hail from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, and several other states, highlighting the initiatives commitment to nationwide reach, diversity and inclusion.

Nithya Hari G, a student of class 12 and recipient of the Scholarship, from Bangalore, shared, “My father, a plumber, works long hours and takes on extra jobs, like delivering newspapers, to ensure my brother and I can continue our education. Receiving the Omron Healthcare Scholarship is a blessing. It will help to ease my fathers financial burden, and I’m deeply grateful for this support as it brings me closer to my dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant.”

About OMRON Healthcare and its India business

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in clinically proven, innovative home health monitoring and treatment medical equipment.

Aiming to realise its vision of “Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society”, the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases, and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 350 million units sold globally*, OMRON provides the world’s most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals**. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions and provides products and services in over 130 countries***.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.