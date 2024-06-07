Home

On Camera: Speeding Car Mows Down Tollbooth Employee In UP’s Hapur, Critical | WATCH

A speeding car hit an employee at the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on early Friday morning, leaving him with critical injuries.

Hapur Viral Video: In a shocking incident, a tollbooth employee was mowed down by a speeding car at the Chhajarsi toll plaza located on the Delhi-Lucknow highway National Highway-9 (NH-9) in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh during wee hours of early Friday morning.

The chilling incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the tollbooth showing car ramming the victim at breakneck speed in order to avoid paying the toll, hurling him several feet in the air due to the impact.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE (Warning: Disturbing Visuals)

A speeding car tossed a #TollPlaza worker in air, in order to avoid paying toll charges in #UttarPradesh‘s #Hapur. The incident happened at Hapur’s #ChhajarsiTollPlaza on #DelhiLucknowHighway during the wee hours of Friday. After the incident, the toll worker was immediately… pic.twitter.com/8DUfGjE0Vp — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 7, 2024

The incident took place at around 2:30 AM on early Friday morning when the employee was on duty, officials said, adding that the victim was rushed to a private hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be critical.

“A speeding car came at around 2:30 AM and in order to avoid paying toll charges, it rammed our toll booth workers who was standing there. Our staff member is seriously injured and was taken to hospital by our staff. He is currently admitted in ICU,” said a senior employee working at the Chhajarsi Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, police said they have registered a case against the unknown driver and launched an investigation to identify him/her and the vehicle.

An official said CCTV footage of the incident is being scanned to identify the accused driver.







