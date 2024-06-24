On Emergency Eve, Scindia Shares PM Modi’s ‘Pledge’

Home

On Emergency Eve, Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pledge’

PM Modi termed the Emergency as a black spot in India’s parliamentary history.

(L) New Delhi, Jun 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia at the Parliament House during the First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. Jyotiraditya Scindia takes oath as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh) (R) New Delhi, Jun 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media before the First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, as Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan look on, at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

Bhopal: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to ensure that the black stain of the Emergency, imposed by Congress in 1975, doesn’t reappear in India.

“India is a democratic nation where every person has the right to express his or her opinion. The Congress imposed Emergency in Bharat and throttled democracy,” said Scindia while talking to the reporters in Bhopal on the eve of the anniversary of the Emergency.

Earlier today, in the Parliament complex, PM Modi described the Emergency as a dark chapter in India’s parliamentary history, a time when the Constitution was set aside and the nation was reduced to a prison.

“It is the ‘Sankalp’ (resolve) of the prime minister that the black blot doesn’t figure again. With this resolve, the prime minister wants to take the country forward and fly the national flag high in the world,” Scindia added.

The declaration of the Emergency was broadcasted by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on All India Radio during the late hours of June 25, 1975. This came soon after the Supreme Court issued a conditional stay on the Allahabad High Court’s decision, which had annulled her election to the Lok Sabha, and instructed her to refrain from attending parliamentary proceedings.

