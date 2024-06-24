On Emergency Eve, Scindia Shares PM Modi’s ‘Pledge’

PM Modi termed the Emergency as a black spot in India’s parliamentary history.
Bhopal: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to ensure that the black stain of the Emergency, imposed by Congress in 1975, doesn’t reappear in India.
“India is a democratic nation where every person has the right to express his or her opinion. The Congress imposed Emergency in Bharat and throttled democracy,” said Scindia while talking to the reporters in Bhopal on the eve of the anniversary of the Emergency.
Earlier today, in the Parliament complex, PM Modi described the Emergency as a dark chapter in India’s parliamentary history, a time when the Constitution was set aside and the nation was reduced to a prison.
“It is the ‘Sankalp’ (resolve) of the prime minister that the black blot doesn’t figure again. With this resolve, the prime minister wants to take the country forward and fly the national flag high in the world,” Scindia added.
The declaration of the Emergency was broadcasted by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on All India Radio during the late hours of June 25, 1975. This came soon after the Supreme Court issued a conditional stay on the Allahabad High Court’s decision, which had annulled her election to the Lok Sabha, and instructed her to refrain from attending parliamentary proceedings.
(With PTI inputs)
Source link