On India’s 78th Independence Day, A Special Tribute By Google Doodle

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 78th year of Independence today, and Google has marked the significant day with a special Doodle created by illustrator Vrinda Zaveri. The Doodle, inspired by archi

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 78th year of Independence today, and Google has marked the significant day with a special Doodle created by illustrator Vrinda Zaveri. The Doodle, inspired by architecture, features traditional doors and windows adorned in the tricolors of the Indian flag. “On Independence Day, many attend flag-raising ceremonies, parades, musical performances, and community rallies to celebrate,” Google’s Doodle website explained.

Preparations are underway at the Red Fort in the national capital, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

The Indian flag holds magnanimous significance, for it represents the diversity the country holds. The flag, in its present form, was adopted during a meeting of the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947, just twenty days before India’s independence. On August 15, 1947, it became the official flag of the country. The spinning wheel was replaced by the Dharma Chakra of Emperor Ashoka, symbolising truth and life. This came to be called the Tiranga.
The three colours–saffron, white, and green–have no communal meaning. The three colours are spread in equal ratios. As per the flag code of India, the flag has a width: height aspect ratio of 3:2.


