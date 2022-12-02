On Loving SRK, Taking a Break From Social Comedies And An Action Hero| Exclusive

Ayushmann Khurrana speaks about his latest movie ‘An Action Hero’, his first out-and-out action entertainer in which he portrays the role of a superstar. He discusses his journey, his singing career, how he brought the genre of social comedies to India with Vicky Donor and his unexplainable love for Shah Rukh Khan.

Ayushmann Khurrana Interview: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a superstar in his latest film ‘An Action Hero’ but he doesn’t think he is a superstar in real life. The actor speaks about taking a break from social comedies, a genre that he says he brought to Bollywood with ‘Vicky Donor’. He talks about loving his journey where he always thrived to create ‘something original’. Apart from the many thoughts that he shares about his work style, the kind of films he wants to be associated with, and his future path, how he speaks about Shah Rukh Khan is special.

Ayushmann explains 'what Shah Rukh Khan' means to him and how he would always ask for a 'mannat' everytime he is crossing SRK's Mannat. "Vo jo fanboy ka emotion hai, I wear it on my sleeves," a proud Ayushmann says.




