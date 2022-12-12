Monday, December 12, 2022
National

On Monday THIS State Has All Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In India CPCB Data

The air pollution level of these 10 cities surpassed other states on Monday.

Air pollution: According to the data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials, all of the top 10 most polluted cities in India on Monday are from Bihar with Begusarai topping the list with an AQI of 446, followed by Bettiah (439), Samastipur (437), Chhapra (404) and Katihar (396). The other cities on the list are Motihari (391), Purnia (389), Patna (385), Muzaffarpur (383), and Bhagalpur (365). The air pollution level of these 10 cities surpassed other states on Monday.

Begusarai recorded the worst air quality in the country where AQI stood at 446 followed by Bettiah at 439, Samastipur at 437, and Chhapra at 404, says the CPCB data. Apart from this, 12 cities/towns from Bihar recorded ‘very poor’ AQI which inched closer to ‘severe’. AQI at Katihar stood at 396, Motihari 391, Purnia 389, Patna 385, Muzaffarpur 383, and Bhagalpur 365, said the CPCB officials.

The other two most polluted cities in the country were Asansol (358) and Siliguri (337). Hajipur, Kishanganj, Gaya, and Sasaram recorded ‘poor’ air quality where AQI fluctuated between 270 and 298. Gopalganj recorded a ‘moderate’ AQI with an index value of 108.




