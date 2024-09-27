On World Tourism Day, Bisleri International launches ‘Bottles for Change’ Program in Ooty

On World Tourism Day, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. proudly extends its flagship initiative, ‘Bottles for Change,’ to Ooty’s Doddabetta Peak in collaboration with the Nilgiris District Administration and Institutional partnership with JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Ooty campus. This marks the first time the ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative has been introduced in a hill station, emphasizing the crucial role of plastic recycling in protecting the pristine beauty of our natural landscapes and ensuring a sustainable future.

Launch of Bottles For Change in Ooty

The project highlights include the installation of benches made from recycled plastic and the placement of collection banks for used plastics at key locations to encourage responsible disposal and recycling. Additionally, forest clean-up drives were conducted across several locations, including Doddabetta, Pine Forest, and Sanitalla Backwater, aimed at improving environmental cleanliness and raising awareness about the importance of preserving these natural spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, said, “At Bisleri, we are committed to being a plastic-neutral and water-positive company. Our collaboration with the Nilgiris District Administration and JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research reflects our dedication to fostering positive change and driving sustainability in Tamil Nadu. This initiative is especially significant as it marks our first foray into a hill station. Through this program, we aim to educate tourists, engage local communities, and involve students and government bodies in plastic recycling efforts, all with the goal of creating a more sustainable future.”

The Bottles for Change initiative was formally endorsed by the District Revenue Officer of Nilgiris, following which a city-wide clean-up drive and baseline assessment survey were conducted to lay the groundwork for the official launch of the program.

Adding to this Thiru M Narayanan, District Revenue Officer, Nilgiris said, “As tourism increases in hill stations, the accumulation of plastic waste and litter has significantly contributed to pollution, harming the delicate ecosystem. Fostering sustainable practices in our tourism sector is essential, as it empowers future leaders to protect our environment. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department is excited to collaborate with Bisleri Internationals Bottles for Change initiative. This will set a benchmark for sustainability in our scenic landscapes and ensure a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.”

Highlighting the significance of sustainability, Dr. MJN. Chandrasekar, Head of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Ooty campus remarked, “At JSS Educational Institution, we believe in nurturing responsible youth who prioritize sustainability. Our association with Bisleri Internationals Bottles for Change initiative reflects our collaborative commitment to environmental stewardship encouraging citizens to become active advocates for plastic recycling and instil eco-conscious habits that will benefit the planet.“

Earlier this year, Bisleri International advanced its sustainability initiatives with the launch of the ‘Bench of Dreams‘ project, in partnership with Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA). As part of the ‘Bisleri Greener Promise‘ campaign, this project aims to install 1,000 benches made from recycled plastic at prominent locations across India. Bisleri International remains steadfast in its commitment to embedding sustainability in all its operations, driving growth through responsible business practices.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the countrys largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform – Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.