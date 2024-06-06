Home

Once Neglected Now In Limelight, How PM Modi’s ‘Hanuman’ Is NDA’s Biggest Asset In Bihar

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan could be the NDA’s biggest asset in Bihar as his party performed really well in the state and won all five seats in which it contested. He is also known to have always shown loyalty to the BJP. He also described himself as “Narendra Modi’s Hanuman”.

Patna: Once neglected by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Bihar, has significantly come into the limelight after the Lok Sabha election as his party won all five seats contested in the state. Chirag, who described himself as ‘Narendra Modi’s Hanuman,’ during an interview with India Today TV, has always been loyal to the saffron party, and his loyalty to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is unwavering. He remained loyal to the BJP even when his uncle, Pashupati Paras, broke from the LJP and became a Union Minister in the BJP-NDA government; even then, Chirag did not raise his voice or rebel against the PM Modi government.







