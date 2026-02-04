- DelveInsight’s oncolytic virus pipeline report highlights a robust landscape, with 100+ active players developing 110+ oncolytic virus drugs.
- Key oncolytic virus companies such as Oncolytics Biotech, SillaJen, Candel Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Oryx GmbH, Oncolys Biopharma, EpicentRx, Theriva Biologics, Lokon Pharma, DNAtrix, Surv BioPharma Inc., Treovir, Immvira Pharma, Virogin Biotech, OrienGene Biotechnology, Apices Soluciones, Vyriad, Transgene, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Imugene, CG Oncology, Istari Oncology, Akamis Bio, Elicera Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new oncolytic virus drugs to improve the treatment landscape.
- Promising pipeline oncolytic virus therapies, such as Pelareorep, Pexa-Vec, CAN-2409, BS001, ParvOryx, Telomelysin, AdAPT-001, VCN-01, LOAd 703, DNX-2401, Surv.m-CRA-1, G207, MVR-T3011, VG161, OrienX010, AloCelyvir, Voyager-V1, TG6002, CRX-100, CF33-hNIS, CG0070, PVS-RIPO, NG-350A, ELC-201, and others, are in different phases of oncolytic virus clinical trials.
- Growing Cancer Incidence: The global rise in cancer prevalence, especially in hard-to-treat solid tumors, has intensified demand for novel, effective treatment modalities. Conventional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation often have significant side effects and limited long-term efficacy, motivating the adoption of immunotherapeutic alternatives like oncolytic virus therapies.
- Increasing Understanding of Cancer Biology: Growing knowledge of cancer biology has enabled the development of oncolytic virus therapies that selectively target and destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.
- Advancements in Viral Engineering: These advances are enabling more precise, targeted oncolytic virus therapies, significantly expanding the global oncolytic virus therapy market.
- Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine: Oncolytic virus therapies align closely with personalized treatment approaches by enabling tailored viral constructs and immunomodulatory payloads based on tumor genomics.
- Oncolytic virus (OV) cancer therapies can be used for both diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
- OVs can function as cancer vaccines by boosting tumor-specific T-cell responses.
- Oncolytic viruses can be engineered with immunostimulatory molecules to enhance immune activation.
- OVs show strong synergy when combined with other immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors.
- Chemotherapy works systemically, unlike surgical resection or radiotherapy.
- It remains essential for treating patients with disseminated (widespread) cancer.
- Because chemotherapy is systemic, it is often combined with oncolytic viruses (OVs), which typically require localized delivery to achieve a strong antitumor effect.
- Systemically administered OVs have shown limited therapeutic benefit in several clinical trials.
- Delivering OVs effectively to metastatic sites remains a major challenge.
- Therefore, using chemotherapy as a systemic adjuvant to localized OV therapy is of significant clinical interest and is currently being actively investigated.
|
Drugs
|
Company
|
Phase
|
MoA
|
Indication
|
CAN-2409
|
Candel Therapeutics
|
III
|
Intratumoral
|
Prostate Cancer
|
OH2
|
Binhui Biopharmaceutical
|
III
|
Oral
|
Melanoma
|
Pelareorep
|
Oncolytics Biotech
|
III
|
Intravenous
|
Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
|
CG0070
|
CG Oncology
|
III
|
Intravesical
|
Bladder Cancer
|
AdAPT-001
|
EpicentRx
|
II
|
Intratumoral
|
Sarcoma and Refractory Solid Tumors
|
PVS-RIPO
|
Istari Oncology
|
II
|
Intratumoral
|
Glioblastoma and Malignant Melanoma
|
CVD-1301.V01
|
Hangzhou Converd
|
II
|
Intratumoral
|
Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
|
VAXINIA (CF33-hNIS)
|
Imugene
|
I
|
Intratumoral/Intravenous
|
Solid Tumors
|
NG-350A
|
Akamis Bio
|
I
|
Intravenous
|
Rectal Cancer
- In November 2025, Imugene Ltd and JW Therapeutics announced a co-development collaboration to evaluate the combination of Imugene’s oncolytic virus CF33-CD19 (onCARlytics) and JW’s Carteyva®, a CD19-directed autologous CAR-T cell therapy, for patients with advanced solid tumors. This collaboration includes preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies, followed by a Phase I investigator-initiated trial to be conducted exclusively in China at premier CAR-T clinical centers. The approach utilizes Imugene’s CF33-CD19 virus to induce CD19 expression on tumor cells, rendering them susceptible to targeting by CD19 CAR-T therapies, a transformative “mark and kill” strategy.
- In July 2025, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease, announced that it received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CLD-201 (SuperNova), the company’s allogeneic adipose stem-cell loaded oncolytic virus for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
- In June 2025, Oncolytics Biotech presented a poster demonstrating the role of pelareorep in activating anti-tumor immunity in PDAC.
- In May 2025, Candel Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec), the Company’s biological immunotherapy lead candidate, for the treatment of newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer in patients with intermediate-to-high-risk disease. CAN-2409 was also previously granted FDA Fast Track designation for the same indication.
- In May 2025, Elicera Therapeutics AB announced that it had entered into a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with University Hospital Tübingen in Germany. Under the agreement, the company’s oncolytic virus candidates ELC-100 and ELC-201 will be included in tests aimed at developing a new type of companion diagnostic to predict the potential success of a novel neuroendocrine neoplasm (NEN) therapy, immuno-virotherapy.
- In April 2025, Hangzhou ConVerd Co., Ltd. announced that the first Phase IIa clinical study of hV01, ConVerd’s first oncolytic vaccinia virus product, had successfully completed first patient dosing, with the subject in good condition. This phase IIa clinical study investigates the administration of a single dose of recombinant human IL-21 oncolytic poxvirus injection (hV01) per cycle for the treatment of patients diagnosed with advanced sarcoma and cervical cancer. It is important to note that the indication is for advanced sarcoma and recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer for which there is no standard of care available at this stage of the treatment process, or where standard of care has failed.
- Coverage: Global
- Key Oncolytic Virus Companies: Oncolytics Biotech, SillaJen, Candel Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Oryx GmbH, Oncolys Biopharma, EpicentRx, Theriva Biologics, Lokon Pharma, DNAtrix, Surv BioPharma Inc., Treovir, Immvira Pharma, Virogin Biotech, OrienGene Biotechnology, Apices Soluciones, Vyriad, Transgene, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Imugene, CG Oncology, Istari Oncology, Akamis Bio, Elicera Therapeutics, and others
- Key Oncolytic Virus Pipeline Therapies: Pelareorep, Pexa-Vec, CAN-2409, BS001, ParvOryx, Telomelysin, AdAPT-001, VCN-01, LOAd 703, DNX-2401, Surv.m-CRA-1, G207, MVR-T3011, VG161, OrienX010, AloCelyvir, Voyager-V1, TG6002, CRX-100, CF33-hNIS, CG0070, PVS-RIPO, NG-350A, ELC-201, and others
|
1.
|
Oncolytic Virus Pipeline Report Introduction
|
2.
|
Oncolytic Virus Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|
3.
|
Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Overview
|
4.
|
Oncolytic Virus Marketed Drugs
|
4.1.
|
Oncorine: Shanghai Sunway Biotech
|
5.
|
Oncolytic Virus Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|
6.
|
Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|
7.
|
Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|
7.1
|
CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics
|
8.
|
Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|
8.1
|
AdAPT-001: EpicentRx
|
9.
|
Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|
9.1.
|
VAXINIA (CF33-hNIS): Imugene
|
10.
|
Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|
11.
|
Oncolytic Virus Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|
12.
|
Inactive Products in the Oncolytic Virus Pipeline
|
13.
|
Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|
14.
|
Unmet Needs
|
15.
|
Oncolytic Virus Market Drivers and Barriers
|
16.
|
Appendix
