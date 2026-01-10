The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, in association with ICAR–National Research Institute on Integrated Pest Management (ICAR-NRIIPM), New Delhi, successfully organised a One-Day Workshop on “AI in Agriculture: Transforming India’s Krishi Landscape” on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Kolkata. The workshop was conducted as an official pre-summit event under the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, focusing on the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enabling smart, sustainable, and technology-driven agriculture across the country. The inaugural session was graced by Shri Sudeep Shrivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Dr. Ch. A. S. Murty, Centre Head, C-DAC Kolkata ,Dr. Raman Thangavelu, Director, ICAR-NRIIPM, New Delhi; Dr. R. N. Chatterjee, Director, ICAR–Directorate of Poultry Research (DPR), Hyderabad, and Dr. Anupam Gayen, Zonal General Manager, NSIC, Kolkata. A key highlight of the programme was the inauguration and launch of the ‘Agri Excellence Hackathon 2026’, aimed at promoting innovation and encouraging the development of indigenous AI-based solutions tailored to India’s diverse agricultural ecosystem. The workshop brought together experts from ICAR institutes, leading academic institutions, R&D organisations, industry, and government bodies, who deliberated on how AI is emerging as a transformative force in Indian agriculture. Speakers emphasised that AI-driven technologies are enabling data-backed decision-making, precision farming, and climate-resilient agricultural practices, helping farmers move beyond conventional methods. Technical sessions showcased the application of AI and Machine Learning in digital soil mapping and soil health monitoring, allowing real-time assessment of soil nutrients and site-specific crop advisories. Experts also discussed how AI-based diagnostics, decision support systems, and predictive analytics are improving early detection of crop diseases and pest infestations, enhancing yield prediction, and reducing input costs. The role of AI in smart agricultural mechanisation was highlighted through discussions on intelligent machinery, automation, and optimisation of farm operations for sustainable crop production. Sessions also covered AI applications in livestock, poultry, fisheries, and plant protection, including automated animal health monitoring, disease prediction, intelligent selection of bio-control agents, and precision feeding systems. Panel discussions further underscored the importance of AI-driven agricultural data security, traceability, and transparency, focusing on building secure, trustworthy, and policy-ready digital agri-value chains. Experts deliberated on safeguarding farmer data while ensuring seamless integration of AI solutions across stakeholders. Indigenous AI solutions developed by C-DAC were demonstrated during the workshop, showcasing real-world use cases aligned with Indian agricultural conditions and the needs of small and marginal farmers. The discussions also highlighted the broader societal impact of AI in agriculture, including inclusive innovation, capacity building, and sustainable rural development. The successful conclusion of the workshop reaffirmed the commitment of C-DAC and ICAR to advancing AI-led innovation in agriculture and contributing to a resilient, productive, and technology-empowered Indian farming sector.