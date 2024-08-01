Home

News

Himachal Cloudburst: One Dead, 28 Missing After Cloudburst In Shimla And Mandi, Rescue Teams Dispatched

The Met office in the region has raised an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. This forecast extends until August 6.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Himachal Cloudburst: 28 Missing After Cloudburst In Shimla And Mandi, Rescue Teams Dispatched

Cloudburst incidents have struck Thaltukhod in Mandi and Samej Khad in Shimla, leaving a trail of destruction in the area. In Thaltukhod, one dead has been confirmed, with 9 individuals still missing. The calamity also resulted in significant damage to houses. Deputy Commissioner Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, reported the deployment of the District administration and NDRF team to the affected area. Similarly, in Samej Khad, 19 people are missing following the cloudburst, prompting the SDRF team’s immediate response.

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Himachal Pradesh

The Met office in the region has raised an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. This forecast extends until August 6, with the office categorizing warnings into four color codes – green (no action required), yellow (stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take immediate action).

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi reported the closure of 48 roads and disruption to around 60 power schemes due to the recent downpour. The weather department has cautioned about potential landslides, flash floods, and damage to crops, structures, and houses in vulnerable regions like Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur.

In the past 24 hours, Dharamshala received 127.6 mm of rainfall, with Una at 60.2 mm and Manali at 45 mm. Tragically, since the monsoon’s onset on June 27, rain-related incidents have claimed 65 lives in the state, with losses amounting to Rs 433 crore as per the Emergency Operation Centre.

While Kukumseri in Lahaul & Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature at 12.8 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar in Kullu district experienced the highest day temperature at 36.2 degrees. These contrasting weather patterns highlight the diverse impact of the ongoing monsoon season on different parts of Himachal Pradesh.











