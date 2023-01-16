Home

Immunity Booster: One ‘Must-Have’ Kitchen Ingredient to Beat the Winter Chills

Our immunity often dips in chilly weather, and we get easily prone to several health issues. So, to protect our health, Here is one ingredient from our kitchen shelf that will definitely keep the winter chills at bay.

Winter has arrived in full force. And we are doing everything possible to protect ourselves from the diseases that winter brings. So, what is it about the season that has all of us on high alert? Our immunity often dips in chilly weather, and we get more prone to numerous health issues such as cold, cough, fever etc. So, as per nutritionist, Lovneet Batra, one should add turmeric in their daily diet during the winters., ”Turmeric, a very popular winter super food. Many of us have turmeric as a juice. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric is fat soluble, hence it is better utilized by our body in fat medium.”

Let’s see how we can include turmeric in our diets:

Turmeric milk can keep you warm during the winter months. It is also beneficial to diabetics because it helps in blood sugar management. We can use kachi haldi in coconut oil and black pepper for better absorption. The best part of a winter morning is sipping a hot cup of tea. Turmeric tea can be substituted for regular tea. This healthy practise will boost your immunity and help you avoid a variety of cold-related health problems. We can use one tsp. of honey with kachi haldi and two black pepper corns so that this super food actually gets utilized by our bod Including turmeric in your diet can also help you get rid of sinus symptoms.

Health Benefits of Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the best warming herbs to combat chill and the health issues related to it during winter season. Raw turmeric increases mucus production which naturally flushes out microbes that clog the respiratory tract. The antiviral and antibacterial properties of turmeric help fight infection and relieve the symptoms of cough and cold. Curcumin is a potent anti-inflammatory with specific lipoxygenase- and COX-2- inhibiting properties decreasing both acute and chronic inflammation. We tend to eat & drink more during the winter season and the result is an overworked liver. Turmeric powder increases the production of enzymes that help in detoxification of the body. Winter may cause winter-onset SAD or with low mood. Depression is linked to reduced levels of brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Curcumin boosts levels of the brain hormone BDNF, which increases the growth of new neurons and may help fight various degenerative processes in your brain.



