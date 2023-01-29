Home

One Needs Nerves Of Steel To Travel On This Route | Watch Viral Video

The video has been viewed more than 29 lakh times within a span of two days.

Viral Video: There are people whom we call adventure seekers as they have a passion for adventure sports like Mountaineering, Rock Climbing, Paragliding, and Sky Diving. It gives them a different level of thrill or as we call it more commonly, a high. These are experts who are well-trained in their respective fields. Driving is also an art but not exactly an adventure unless one is participating in a car racing competition. But there are a few who drive the usual vehicles yet catch the attention of many due to their special driving skills and the kind of terrain they tread. One such job is that of a bus driver. One might ask why a bus driver is being given this much weightage.

You have to watch the video of a bus travelling from Chamba to Killar in Himachal Pradesh, India. The very sight is scary while we watch it traverse a very dangerous road. What about the passengers, the bus crew, and the driver? You need nerves of steel, exceptionally good driving skills, patience, temperament, and great control of the heavy vehicle given that the lives of so many people depend on your endeavor.

The video is shared on Twitter by @OTerrifying with the caption, “The route from Chamba to Killar, one of the riskiest routes in India 😳”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The route from Chamba to Killar, one of the riskiest routes in India 😳 pic.twitter.com/M9fJuuI7eX — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 27, 2023

It’s nothing less than a challenge to be inside the bus while it goes through this road.

So, would you guys like to take a trip?



