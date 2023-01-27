National

One Person Dies After An Old Two Storey Building Collapses In Bhiwandi Thane

At least one person died after an old two-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area of Thane.

One Person Dies After An Old Two-Storey Building Collapses In Bhiwandi, Thane

Mumbai: At least one person died after an old two-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area of Thane.




