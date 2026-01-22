The Times Of Bengal

OneDigital Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Operational Excellence

Bill Carew Named President; Camry Blaising Named Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — OneDigital, a leading insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR consulting firm, today announced the promotions of Bill Carew to President and Camry Blaising to Chief Operating Officer. These leadership enhancements recognize their long-standing records of driving growth and operational excellence and position the firm to drive enhanced client value, innovation, and operational excellence to accelerate the next phase in the company’s growth.