OneMagnify Celebrated for Third Consecutive Year as One of India’s Best Places to Work in 2024

OneMagnify, a multidisciplinary marketing and communications company, has been recently awarded the best place to work certification for 2024. This prestigious recognition is based on the assessment results, where an impressive 92% of employees rated the company as a great place to work compared to a market average of 76%. This honor marks the third consecutive year that OneMagnify has been recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and employee engagement.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the Platinum Standard in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to people management practices.

In a statement from Rajesh Rangarajan, Managing Director of OneMagnify commenting on this achievement, “I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the employees for winning Best Place to Work in India for 3rd year in a row. Winning this award is not just a reflection of our individual efforts but a celebration of our collective spirit and teamwork. I want to take a moment to recognize and appreciate the countless hours, innovative ideas, and collaborative spirit that have gone into this accomplishment. I wanted to thank our employees for their outstanding contributions and for making this journey so rewarding. Lets take a moment to celebrate this victory and continue striving for even greater future success.”

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in India, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.