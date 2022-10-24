Monday, October 24, 2022
OnePlus Launched Nord N300 With 6.5-inch IPS LCD Screen | Check Specifications Here

OnePlus on Monday launched OnePlus Nord N300 smartphone in the United States. The all-new Nord phone is offered in Midnight Jade. The handset is priced at USD 228 (approx. ₹19,000) and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM. The latest smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Notably, this is the first phone in the US to come with a MediaTek chipset.Also Read – Diwali 2022: OnePlus Launches Super Offers Across 5G-Ready Smartphones, TVs, Earbuds in India. Check Here

In the US, the device will be available via T-Mobile and Metro. It will go on sale next month on November 3. Also Read – OnePlus Fastest-Growing Smart TV Brand, Xiaomi Leads Market Share With 13% Of Total Sales

OnePlus Nord N300 specifications

  • OnePlus Nord N300 comes with an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.
  • On the rear, there is a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth lens.
  • The smartphone runs on the company’s own Oxygen OS based on Android 13 operating system.
  • The handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution.
  • The phone’s display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz.
  • OnePlus Nord N300 features a water drop notch at the front, housing the front camera.
  • OnePlus comes with fingerprint scanner on the Nord N300 5G which is mounted on the power button.
  • The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33watt fast charging adapter.

