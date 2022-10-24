OnePlus Launched Nord N300 With 6.5-inch IPS LCD Screen | Check Specifications Here

OnePlus on Monday launched OnePlus Nord N300 smartphone in the United States. The all-new Nord phone is offered in Midnight Jade. The handset is priced at USD 228 (approx. ₹19,000) and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM. The latest smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Notably, this is the first phone in the US to come with a MediaTek chipset.Also Read – Diwali 2022: OnePlus Launches Super Offers Across 5G-Ready Smartphones, TVs, Earbuds in India. Check Here

In the US, the device will be available via T-Mobile and Metro. It will go on sale next month on November 3. Also Read – OnePlus Fastest-Growing Smart TV Brand, Xiaomi Leads Market Share With 13% Of Total Sales

OnePlus Nord N300 specifications

OnePlus Nord N300 comes with an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.

On the rear, there is a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth lens.

The smartphone runs on the company’s own Oxygen OS based on Android 13 operating system.

The handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution.

The phone’s display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz.

OnePlus Nord N300 features a water drop notch at the front, housing the front camera.

OnePlus comes with fingerprint scanner on the Nord N300 5G which is mounted on the power button.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33watt fast charging adapter.

