Onions set to get cheaper in northern India, including Delhi-NCR; prices to drop in…

Onion prices are anticipated to decrease as red onion crop is already reaching Nashik mandi and onions from Alwar expected to arrive in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab and other northern markets within 2-3 days.

Sky-high prices of onion are making consumers sweat in November, but not for long, as prices of onion are expected to come down by Friday, November 8. Notably, bad weather conditions had impacted onion crops, and prices soared further in recent weeks due to a shortage of labor during the festive season. According to NCCF Chairman Vishal Singh, the situation is improving, and the prices of onion are expected to drop as red onions from Nashik Mandi are starting to arrive in major mandis. Additionally, new onion crops from Alwar have started reaching major northeastern cities such as Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.











