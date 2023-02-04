Online Gaming: The Gaming Industry Is Grappling For Clarity, Here’s What Has Happened So Far – Watch Video
Online Gaming: All eyes are on the government’s plan for the online gaming industry. The gaming industry is proliferating in India and is expected to reach new limits in the coming years. With the proper support from the government, the industry can fulfill its potential and significantly contribute to the country’s economy. Here’s all you need to know about the government’s intervention with the gaming industry so far…
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
From Selling Tea to Helping Australia Prepare For Border-Gavaskar Trophy- All You Need to Know About Ravi Ashwin Impersonator, Mahesh Pithiya
[ad_1] Home SportsFrom Selling Tea to Helping Australia Prepare For Border-Gavaskar Trophy- All You Need to Know About Ravi Ashwin...
Congress Releases First List Of 21 Candidates
[ad_1] Home News IndiaNagaland Election 2023: Congress Releases First List Of 21 Candidates The Congress on Saturday released its first...
Here’s How to check scores on sbi.co.in
[ad_1] Home EducationSBI PO Mains Result 2022 to be Out On THIS Date: Here’s How to check scores on sbi.co.in...
Australia Not Fretting Over Spin Options Against India, Says Skipper Pat Cummins
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs AUS: Australia Not Fretting Over Spin Options Against India, Says Skipper Pat Cummins Australia have come...
This Logistics Startup Lays Off 90 Employees. Check Details Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessThis Logistics Startup Lays Off 90 Employees. Check Details Here FarEye announced job cuts of 90 employees in...
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding | Kiara’s Stunning Bridal Look! | Sid-Kiara Wedding
[ad_1] Sid-Kiara wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on 6th February in Jaisalmer. Check out Kiara’s stunning...
Average Rating