Only 1pc People Can Find The Lipstick In This Kitchen Hidden Within 11 Seconds

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 11 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a dining room cum kitchen is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot a lipstick hidden in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden crocodile can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a cute yellow coloured kitchen area with blue counters and shelves full of things like utensils and fruits. Somewhere in this picture, a lost lipstick is hidden where it doesn’t belong but it’s not easy to find it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 11 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

FIND THE LIPSTICK HIDDEN INSIDE THIS KITCHEN WITHIN 11 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden lipstick within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle of the picture, just near the cereal box. You can see the lipstick inside the bowl of milk. If you still cannot find it, the missing lipstick is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the crocodile?



