Friday, November 11, 2022
National

Only 5 pc People Can Find The Mountaineers Guide Within 20 Seconds

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 20 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Only 5% People Can Find The Mountaineer's Guide Within 20 Seconds
Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a man climbing a mountain is going viral on social media that challenges people to find his guide’s face hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the cat can only be spotted by five per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a man climbing a mountain with climbing clear. He looks like he’s stuck at a difficult spot and could use some help to get out of there. But for that, he needs his guide. Somewhere in this picture, his guide is hiding but it’s not easy to spot him.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 20 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

FIND THE MOUNTAINEER’S GUIDE HIDDEN IN THIS PICTURE WITHIN 20 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden cat within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Rotate your screen and take a close look at the middle right of the picture. The face mountaineer’s guide is hidden in the rocks near his legs. If you still cannot find it, the guide’s face is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the hidden guide?




Published Date: November 11, 2022 4:45 PM IST



Updated Date: November 11, 2022 4:46 PM IST





