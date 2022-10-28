Only One Indian Co in World 100 Most Valuable Brand List

Top 100 Most Valuable Brands in 2022: Annual Global 500, 2022, has come up with its annual global list comprising of the most valuable brands across the globe. Only Tata Group managed to feature in this illustrious list as the only Indian company to be ranked at 77th position. Tech firms like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook continued to dominate this list grabbing the top 5 slots. With $260.2 Billion, Apple was ranked at the top, followed by Google with $207.5 Billion.Also Read – 30% Share In Domestic & International Markets In 5 Years: Air India Chief Makes BIG Statement
Top 10 Most Valuable Brand List
- Apple: $355.1 billion
- Amazon: $350.3 billion
- Google: $263.4 billion
- Microsoft: $135.4 B
- Walmart: $184.2 billion
- Samsung: $107.3 billion
- Facebook: $101.2 billion
- ICBC: $75.1 billion
- Huawei: $71.2 billion
- Verizon: $69.6 billion
Tata Group Enters The Top 100 Club
Tata Group is the only Indian brand featured in this list. This year the Tata Group is ranked at the 77th position. The brand has seen a growth of 12.4 per cent. Tata group is the biggest brand in the south Asian group valued at $23.9 Billion. Also Read – International Flights: Vistara Launches Air Services From Pune to Singapore From Dec 2 | Check Ticket Fare, Full Schedule
TikTok Becomes The World’s Highest-Grossing Social App
TikTok generated $2.5 million daily via in-app purchases and subscriptions (excluding advertising) on Android and iPhone devices worldwide, excluding the iPad. The value translates to an hourly revenue of about $104,000. During the month, the social media platform recorded a cumulative revenue of $75.8 million. Also Read – Singapore Airlines Holds Talks With Tata Group Over Vistara, Air India Integration: Report
Highlights From The Annual 500 Global List
- Apple holds on to the world’s most valuable brand title with a record valuation of more than US$355 billion, followed by Amazon and Google
- New entrant TikTok was named the world’s fastest-growing brand, up 215%, leading a global revolution in media consumption
- Tech remains the most valuable industry, while second-ranked retail crosses the US$1 trillion mark following 46% brand value growth during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Development of COVID-19 vaccines sees pharma named the fastest-growing industry, while the tourism sector remains below pre-pandemic valuation
- US and China continue to dominate claiming 2/3 of brand value in ranking, while India sees the fastest growth over course of the pandemic among top nations, up 42%
- WeChat was named the world’s strongest brand for the second consecutive year with a top score of 93.3 out of 100 and an elite AAA+ rating
- Microsoft’s Satya Nadella comes out top in Brand Finance Brand Guardianship Index 2022 of the world’s top 250 CEOs