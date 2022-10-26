Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Oops! Joe Biden Mispronounces Rishi Sunaks Name While Congratulating Him, Calls Him Rashid Sanook

Viral Video: Oops, he did it again! US President Joe Biden, who has a penchant for making gaffes, has come under fire again after he mispronounced the name of Rishi Sunak, who became the first British prime minister of color on Tuesday. During the Diwali celebrations on Monday at the White House, Biden congratulated the Tory leader for being the new Prime Minister of Britain, calling the feat “pretty astounding”. However, he stumbled over his British counterpart’s name, calling him “Rashid Sanook”.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Amid cheers, the US President said, “And whether it’s the United Kingdom, where just today, we’ve got news that Rashid Sanook (Rishi Sunak) is now the prime minister. As my brother would say, ‘go figure. And the Conservative Party, expected to become the Prime Minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King. Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters.” Not once, he misprounounced the name twice! Also Read – Viral Video: Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

JOE BIDEN MISPRONOUNCES RISHI SUNAK’S NAME: WATCH VIDEO

As usual, Twitter use were quick to point out the embarrassing gaffe, while making fun of the President.

Sunak, replaced Liz Truss as British prime minister on Tuesday morning after meeting King Charles III in Buckingham Palace. Prime Minister Modi congratulated him and tweeted: “As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”





