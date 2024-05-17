Home

Ooty To Receive ‘Very Heavy Rainfall’ On THESE Dates; Tourists Advised Not To Visit As IMD Sounds ‘Orange’ Alert | Details Inside

Very heavy rains are likely to lash resort town Ooty in Tamil Nadu on THESE dates even as the IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ while the district administration has advised tourists not to visit during this period.

Rains in Ooty, Tamil Nadu (File Photo: ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued an “orange alert” in Ooty, forecasting “very heavy rainfall” in the resort town from May 18-20, even as the Nilgiris district administration urged people, especially tourists, to “avoid” visiting the hill station during this period of inclement weather.

In a statement, Nilgiris District Collector M Aruna said the IMD has issued an “orange alert” forecast in Ooty, meaning very heavy rain of 6 cm-20 cm on May 18, 19 and 20, and advised tourists to cancel travel plans to the hill resort during this period.

“Those coming here should have all the required protection. If possible you can avoid travelling here during this period, the DM told reporters after chairing a meeting with officials of the Revenue, Police and Fire and Rescue Services department on rain preparedness.

She said all the departments concerned were on standby.

Nearly 3,500 disaster response personnel and required equipment including earthmovers were on standby. About 450 temporary shelters have also been kept ready and people have also been asked to stay indoors.

Rains to intensify in Kerala

Meanwhile,IMD has forecasted that rains in Kerala are likely to intensify in the next few days as the weather agency predicted very heavy rainfall in the southern state between May 18 and 20 due to likely prevalence of strong westerly and south westerly winds in the region.

On Thursday, the IMD issued an orange alert for Palakkad and Malappuram for May 18, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki for May 19 and in seven districts of the state for May 20.

It also said that while an orange alert has been issued in some districts for May 20, the rainfall would probably be similar to that of a red alert.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state while also forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds from May 17 till May 20 in some places in Kerala.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.y

IMD advisory for Kerala

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds from today till May 20 in some places in Kerala.

It further said that squally weather with strong winds are likely to prevail along and off the southern Kerala coast and advised fishermen in those areas not to venture into the sea from May 18 to 20.

As a result of the heavy rains and winds, there is a likelihood of poor visibility, waterlogging of roads, uprooting of trees, damage to vulnerable structures, possibility of flash floods, landslides, etc, the IMD said.

It advised people to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, stay away from river fronts or areas that face water-logging problems, and not work in the fields during thunderstorms and lightning, etc.

