OPENING BELL: Markets Recover As Election Results Trickle In. Sensex Up By 160 Points





Mumbai: After three days of lacklustre trading, the Indian stock markets have finally shown signs of a recovery. At least a part of this recovery could be dedicated to the election results and investors’ faith. In the last three trading sessions, global cues included an impending Fed rate hike coupled with the fears of a repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (that happened yesterday), investors mostly showed bearish sentiments ending the Dalal Street in red.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen, M&M and Nestle are the top gainers as of now, 10:26am IST, on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, TCS and Power Grid Corp are the top gainers on the National Stock Exchange.

At 10:27 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 136.25 points up at 62,546.93 and NSE Nifty was trading 41.85 points up at 18,602.35.





