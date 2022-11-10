Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

OPENING BELL: Sensex Down Over 400 Points, Nifty Falls Below 18.1K

At 9:33am, BSE Sensex was trading 430.99 points down at 60,602.56 and NSE Nifty was trading 121.70 points down at 18,035.30 — both slipping from the 61K and 18.1K marks respectively.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: After closing in red yesterday, Indian indices continue to fall today as the trade opens. At 9:33am, BSE Sensex was trading 430.99 points down at 60,602.56 and NSE Nifty was trading 121.70 points down at 18,035.30 — both slipping from the 61K and 18.1K marks respectively.

Axis Bank, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company are top losers in BSE Sensex, while Tata Motors, M&M, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra are the top losers in NSE Nifty




