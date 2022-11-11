OPENING BELL: Sensex Rallies 1000 Points, Nifty Hits All-Time High of 18.3K

At 9:54 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 998.82 points up at 61,612.52 and NSE Nifty was trading 287.80 points up at 18,316.00.

Mumbai: After an overnight surge in the US markets, the Indian stock markets seem to have recovered from the staggering momentum they had in the last two trading sessions that ended in red. As markets opened, Sensex soared over 1000 points to recapture the 61,000 mark and Nifty crossed the 18,300 barrier.

At 9:54 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 998.82 points up at 61,612.52 and NSE Nifty was trading 287.80 points up at 18,316.00.

IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra are the stocks that are in the spotlight in the morning trade.



