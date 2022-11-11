Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNationalOPENING BELL: Sensex Rallies 1000 Points, Nifty Hits All-Time High of 18.3K
National

OPENING BELL: Sensex Rallies 1000 Points, Nifty Hits All-Time High of 18.3K

admin
By admin
0
87


At 9:54 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 998.82 points up at 61,612.52 and NSE Nifty was trading 287.80 points up at 18,316.00.

OPENING BELL: Sensex Rallies 1000 Points, Nifty Hits All-Time High of 18.3K
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: After an overnight surge in the US markets, the Indian stock markets seem to have recovered from the staggering momentum they had in the last two trading sessions that ended in red. As markets opened, Sensex soared over 1000 points to recapture the 61,000 mark and Nifty crossed the 18,300 barrier.

At 9:54 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 998.82 points up at 61,612.52 and NSE Nifty was trading 287.80 points up at 18,316.00.

IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra are the stocks that are in the spotlight in the morning trade.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 10:08 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan Vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu At Box Office
Next article
LIVE PM Modi In Bengaluru Schedule Traffic Restrictions Details Kempegowda terminal 2
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

OPENING BELL: Sensex Rallies 1000 Points, Nifty Hits All-Time High of 18.3K

admin
By admin
0
87


At 9:54 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 998.82 points up at 61,612.52 and NSE Nifty was trading 287.80 points up at 18,316.00.

OPENING BELL: Sensex Rallies 1000 Points, Nifty Hits All-Time High of 18.3K
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: After an overnight surge in the US markets, the Indian stock markets seem to have recovered from the staggering momentum they had in the last two trading sessions that ended in red. As markets opened, Sensex soared over 1000 points to recapture the 61,000 mark and Nifty crossed the 18,300 barrier.

At 9:54 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 998.82 points up at 61,612.52 and NSE Nifty was trading 287.80 points up at 18,316.00.

IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra are the stocks that are in the spotlight in the morning trade.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 10:08 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan Vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu At Box Office
Next article
LIVE PM Modi In Bengaluru Schedule Traffic Restrictions Details Kempegowda terminal 2
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677